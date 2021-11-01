4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $369,900

Feel right at home when you walk into this beautifully unique ranch in the heart of DeForest. Upon entry you'll be greeted by the cozy living room w/large bay window overlooking the front yard. The open concept layout flows perfectly into the eat-in kitchen complete w/gorgeous hardwood floors, ample counter space, tile backsplash & access to the spacious backyard. Enjoy relaxing on either of the deck spaces. The main floor is completed by 3 bedrooms all w/ intricate wood floor designs & full bath. The lower level offers it’s own little oasis w/ add’l living space featuring a removable bar, sprawling 4th bedroom & full spa like bath w/ jetted tub. The 2 car attached garage is a major plus & attached shed for extra storage! Newer roof & vinyl siding, H20 heater & softener! Close to parks!