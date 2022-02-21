4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $385,000

This beautifully maintained 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 3 car garage tri-level is loaded with updates & is move-in ready! Great layout with 3 bdrms on upper level, vaulted ceilings in living rm, a well appointed kitchen w/newer stainless appliances, skylight, granite counters & patio doors to your new deck! The LL offers a spacious, bright family room w/gas fireplace, 4th bdrm & bath/laundry room. Large 3 car garage w/access to the LL, offering tons of additional storage & a bonus room perfect for an office or a cozy den. All this set on a large park-like lot with plenty of greenery & a small lake at the back of the property! Other updates include Renewal by Anderson windows 2018, refinished hardwoods 2020, new carpet 2016, washer & dryer 2017 and the list goes on!