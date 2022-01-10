4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $395,000

Show 1/7 Spacious ranch w/wrap-around deck located on beautiful, generous lot across from Hanks Hollow Park! Move-in ready, updated kitchen - refurbished cabinets with soft close, updated counters, all newer appliances ('17) and LVP throughout main flr. Kitchen opens up to roomy living room with newer bay window, and tubular skylight perfect for additional light during the day, then cozy up by the wood burning fireplace in the evening. Two bedrooms carpeted & primary room has updated walk-in shower & walk-in closet ready to make it yours! LL boasts open rec room, gas fireplace (needs insert) & plumbed for a wet bar. Two bonus rooms for hobbies or office space, one w/ egress window. LL Walk-out to backyard w/ raised garden beds, & space for outdoor activities. New A/C and H20 Heater ('20).