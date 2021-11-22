4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $427,900

Your wait is over! A very special opportunity awaits you in the beautifully remodeled 4 BR, 3 BA home situated on a quiet street in the Village of DeForest. Newer items include: Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, new soft close cabinets, island with breakfast bar, farmhouse sink and solid surface countertops. Updated baths throughout the home, new egress window installed in LL, new wood trim and carpeting, vinyl plank flooring, 6 new windows, updated main level laundry, interior freshly painted throughout, and other items too numerous to mention. Updated landscaping enhances the 3 car garage with cabinets. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED, BECAUSE YOU WILL BE.