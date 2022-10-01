4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $465,000

This Park Crossing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is better than new! The community features parks with picnic areas and is located just across the street from conservancy biking trails. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all spacious! Three are located upstairs and one in the lower level. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and the newly added bathroom in the lower level features a jetted tub & sauna. Flex room on main level can be used as a formal dining or as an office. Finished lower level family room offers space for entertaining and/or a quiet space to work from home. Oversized 2 car garage (19x27). Professional decorative concrete landscape curbing and additional concrete parking area. Nothing to do but move in!