This Park Crossing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is better than new! The community features parks with picnic areas and is located just across the street from conservancy biking trails. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all spacious! Three are located upstairs and one in the lower level. Most of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and the newly added bathroom in the lower level features a jetted tub & sauna. Flex room on main level can be used as a formal dining or as an office. Finished lower level family room offers space for entertaining and/or a quiet space to work from home. Oversized 2 car garage (19x27). Professional decorative concrete landscape curbing and additional concrete parking area. Nothing to do but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After shattering a 25-year-old record during an 11-2 campaign, Colton Brunell visited several colleges including Wisconsin. It was quite the season following in his brother's footsteps.
Ron Walters offered his resignation on Tuesday, citing a difference in leadership views. A 25-year-old Waupun alum was named the interim head coach.
Conference realignment breaking up high school rivalries, affecting travel and it's 'just beginning'
Baraboo and Reedsburg have increased traveling costs, Portage loses out on rivalries, and sweeping realignment is here to stay in football as schools seek competitive balance for their programs.
Gabe Klatt's face said it all when he sent a Snapchat message to his teammate. The man who rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns tore his ACL.
A Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed in Columbia County last week.
The city plans on breaking ground for the new facility on October 24 and hopes the building will be completed in summer 2023.
A 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met while working as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells was r…
The senior had birth complications and later on had to deal with a cyst and surgery complications. Finally healthy, Rataczak is ready for his senior season.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recieved about 75 percent of the votes during the primary election on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the hotel at 11:25 a.m. for a report of a handgun that had been located in a hotel room.