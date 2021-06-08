4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $474,900

Beautiful ranch home with all the upgrades features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, 2 gas fireplaces, soaring vaulted ceilings, Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood & tile floors, white trim, 3 panel solid doors, main level laundry, primary bedroom with tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet & bath with double vanity & walk-in shower. Awesome finished exposed lower level offers great additional space with open staircase, huge family room with wet-bar w/ full size frig, exercise room, 4th bedroom, full bath, charming secret play space, and great storage room with stairs to the garage. You'll love the the screened porch overlooking the large yard with awesome stamped concrete patio & built-in fire pit! Walk to park, shops, Fitness Club, and more! View More