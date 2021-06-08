Beautiful ranch home with all the upgrades features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, 2 gas fireplaces, soaring vaulted ceilings, Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood & tile floors, white trim, 3 panel solid doors, main level laundry, primary bedroom with tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet & bath with double vanity & walk-in shower. Awesome finished exposed lower level offers great additional space with open staircase, huge family room with wet-bar w/ full size frig, exercise room, 4th bedroom, full bath, charming secret play space, and great storage room with stairs to the garage. You'll love the the screened porch overlooking the large yard with awesome stamped concrete patio & built-in fire pit! Walk to park, shops, Fitness Club, and more! View More
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentence to spend three years in prison for domestic abuse after he lost his vaping device.
JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a…
Some unwanted guests have washed up on the shores of Beaver Dam.
A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.