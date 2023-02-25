Open house Sunday 2/26/23 from 11-1 pm. Enjoy luxury at every turn with this gorgeous custom built two story home! Impressive open floor plan with large kitchen & beautiful island for entertaining. Upgraded finishes such as: Granite counter tops, soft close drawers, main level flex room, mud room w/ built in cubbies, stone fireplace, second floor laundry, and exposed lower level - there's nothing not to LOVE! Natural light comes pouring in the numerous windows! Primary suite w/ private full bath and huge walk in closet. Newly finished lower level features wet bar, family room, full bath, and finished 4th bedroom. Neighborhood includes two parks, splash pad and large public park! Easy access to shopping, dining, and just a short drive to Sun Prairie or Madison!