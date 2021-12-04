Completion in May 2022. All photos are of a similar model. Lots of quality living space in this new 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Private theatre or game room has surround sound. Spacious family room with gas fireplace, master suite has tiled walk-in shower and double sinks. Kitchen has lots of maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $484,900
