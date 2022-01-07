Home is ranged priced $549,900 - $599,900 depending if buyer chooses to have lower level completed. Home will be completed Winter 2022. Custom ranch home by Platinum Builders. Open layout design with stunning great room and custom kitchen. This home boasts high-end finishes throughout. Still time to select finishing touches.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900
