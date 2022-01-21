4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

***VRP $549,900-$599,900*** depending if the buyer chooses to have the lower level finished. The final cul-de-sac lot in Savannah Brooks III brings you a split bedroom ranch with stunning design & open concept floor plan. Main level features a chef's kitchen w/ Amish built cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and an oversized walk-in pantry. Option to finish the walkout lower level with the ability to add an additional 950+sqft of living space, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Features include a walkout 3 season porch, separate mudroom/laundry, and basement access from the 3 car garage. Construction to begin with signed building contract upon an accepted offer.