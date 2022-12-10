 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

Welcome to Windsor's Bear Tree Farms! Brand new 2,210 sq.ft. 2-story by Ambiance Homes boasts 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths & 3-car garage. Open concept main level floor plan features gorgeous, modern finishes, abundance of natural light, office plus walk-out to composite deck from dining area. Granite island is the centerpiece of the perfectly-designed kitchen w/ huge hidden pantry that over looks sunny great room anchored by cozy gas FP. 1st floor laundry & mudroom w/ lockers. 2nd floor boasts 4 beds, including Owner's Suite w/ walk-in closet & tiled shower in private bath. LL gives you the option to add'l +/- 768 SQFT in the future for add’l living space!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nunatak opens downtown location

Nunatak opens downtown location

The long awaited opening of the new downtown location of Nunatak occurred on Friday morning beginning a new chapter of the coffee shop.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News