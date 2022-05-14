 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $550,000

  • Updated
Showings start at noon on 5/13/22. MRP $550,000-$575,000. Sensational, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, Miller Custom Home on 1/4 acre lot backing Village Green Space is sure to delight! This popular 2 story floor plan boasts a main flr office/flex rm, engineered hardwood flrs, open great rm featuring living area w/gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen w/stainless appliances, pantry, island/breakfast bar, quartz counters & dining area w/walk-out to large composite deck. Spacious main flr laundry/mud rm w/washer & dryer leads to oversized, heated 2 car garage. Huge Primary ste w/lg walk-in closet, custom tiled walk-in shower & double vanities. Newly finished lower level rec rm w/rough in for wet bar, exposed 4th bdrm & full bath. This is THE ONE you've been waiting for!

