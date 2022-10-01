NEW construction home now underway in the exciting and highly desired Revere Trails neighborhood! Home plans show a 2-car garage but builder has added a 3rd car garage to the plan - please see Building Footprint in Additional Documents. Contract soon and you will be able to pick some of your own colors and amenities - the sooner the better! Revere Trails features large lots so this ranch plan will be perfect for you. Contract now and the builder will work with you to add your basement finishes. Est completion Feb 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several politicians have proposed huge revisions to the Social Security program.
A 44-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with his fifth offense of drunken driving.
Opinions were split between a number of public speakers during a recent Baraboo Plan Commission meeting to review conceptual plans for a 48,20…
Two people made initial appearances Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court after Reedsburg police officers arrested them on suspicion of drug po…
Chad Lubinski said he wasn't much of a runner growing up. However that changed and in August he completed a bucket list item.
Myrna Hooper, owner of Portage's Hair Sensations, is a long-time IRONMAN athlete and will compete soon in the Super Bowl of IRONMAN competitions in Hawai'i.
Gabby Wilke was an All-State selection as a sophomore and led Beaver Dam to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final last winter.
Why did the Portage child cross the road? To get to school, thanks to Portage's local crossing guards.
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels (R) spent time on Wednesday visiting with voters at Cocktails Bar & Grill in Beaver Dam as he is heading towards the final weeks of the campaign.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee man who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver after he caused a scene in the drive-thru …