 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $614,900

4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $614,900

Stunning custom design & finishes await in this 2019 built home in desirable Bear Tree Farms. Enter to a grand 2-story entrance with eng. hardwood floors flowing back to the open great room w/ 9' ceilings & large windows filling the room with natural light. A chef's kitchen feat. custom Amish cabinetry, quartz counters, dbl oven, & on-demand hot water & RO system dispenser. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious primary suite w/ tray ceiling, his/her walk-in closets, & tiled shower w/ heated floors. Custom built-ins in every closet! Finished LL offers great add'l living space w/ exposed rec room wired for home theater, 4th bedroom, & full bath. Set on desirable corner lot w/ screen porch, walkout deck, & upgraded landscaping feat concrete edging - nothing was overlooked in this custom home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News