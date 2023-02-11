Showings begin 2/10. Immaculate 4 bdrm ranch home tucked away in highly coveted Conservancy Place! Just steps from the Upper Yahara River & Trails, with $80k in additions since being built in 2018. Spacious, sunny living area with wood burning fireplace and 10 ft. ceiling welcomes you, flowing into the beautiful Amish built kitchen and relaxing sunroom with pellet stove. Main bedroom offers 10 ft. ceilings, large walk-in closet and tile shower, along with double vanity ensuite bathroom. Large finished basement boasts 10 ft ceilings, large TV viewing area, and lots of storage space. Beautiful front landscaping with fenced backyard, robotic lawnmower, along with apple and plum trees. Newly installed solar panels and deep 3 car garage seals the deal. Check amenities section for even more!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $629,900
