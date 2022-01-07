Gorgeous custom home by Flat Fee Home Builders in the desirable neighborhood of Savannah Brook. This home is located just across the street from the neighborhood park and backs up to a pond with scenic green space. Main level boasts great room with 11 ft beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, wood/lvp and tile floors, upgraded light fixtures, dream kitchen with cabinets to ceiling, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large owners suite with w/custom tiled shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath, mudroom w/locker storage, laundry room, and impressive foyer complete the main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room with large bar, bedroom and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $635,900
