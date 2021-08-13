Gorgeous custom home by Flat Fee Home Builders in the desirable neighborhood of Savannah Brook. Estimated Completion: End of October. This home is located just across the street from the neighborhood park and backs up to a pond with scenic green space. Main level boasts great room with 11 ft beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, wood/lvp and tile floors, upgraded light fixtures, dream kitchen with cabinets to ceiling, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large owners suite with w/custom tiled shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath, mudroom w/locker storage, laundry room, and impressive foyer complete the main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room with large bar, bedroom and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $635,900
