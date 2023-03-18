Range price $639,900-$699,900 depending if the buyer chooses to finish the lower level. Opportunity to get in to Savannah Brooks III while you still can, Cornerstone Building & Design brings you their popular modern split bedroom ranch with stunning craftsmanship & an open concept floor plan. Main level features a chef's kitchen w/ custom Amish built cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and an oversized walk-in pantry. 3-season porch, walkout deck, & primary suite with large walk-in closet. Option to finish the exposed lower level with the ability to add an additional 950+sqft of living space, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Features include a walkout 3 season porch, separate mudroom/laundry, and basement access from the 3 car garage. Construction to begin upon an accepted offer.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam, population 16,647, is one of the last places in Dodge County that ATVs and UTVs can’t be driven on the street. That may change soon.
A Milwaukee boy will be celebrating his 11th birthday this weekend and in lieu of presents is asking for donations to help save a rival team’s…
There are rare Wisconsin state quarters circulating. An error in the making of them has made them valuable. Quarters have been auctioned off f…
The junior defensive end made a verbal commitment to play college football over the weekend.
A 27-year-old Horicon man faces felony charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while she was traveling …