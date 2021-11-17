Spacious ranch home on a private, wooded 2.81-acre lot with no covenants and restrictions, animals are welcome. Amenities include: a professional grade kitchen with Quartz counters, double island, and a massive amount of coffee hickory Medallion cabinetry, large dining room w/wet bar and double sided fireplace and northern exposure wall of windows in living room featuring smoke ¾” hickory flooring. The master suite features a unique double barn door closet, a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. The main level laundry has great cabinet/counter space and a dog wash. The lower level features radiant heat, three patio doors and two bathroom rough-ins. Seller will credit $60,000 toward finishing the lower level at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $749,900
