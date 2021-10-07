4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $275,000

This elegant Victorian home in the quaint village of Deerfield sits on a large lot surrounded by mature trees affording both privacy and a touch of nature. The spacious kitchen is adorned with updated cabinetry, a large island, and opens up to a beautiful three season porch where you can enjoy the sunrises or the sunsets. Character and history can be found throughout the home with a majority of the rooms featuring original hardwood floors and architectural details from the turn of the century. Easily entertain outdoors with a spacious patio, deck, and firepit overlooking a private and tranquil yard. Last but not least, a large storage shed and 2-car garage provide all the storage you will need as the owner of this one-of-a-kind home.