4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $314,500

This beautiful home offers open concept living with lots of natural light. Living room has vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and bamboo wood floors that are throughout most of the home. Nice spacious kitchen that offers ample storage. Dining area leads to deck where you can enjoy the nice private backyard. Primary bedroom has bath attached and a large walk-in closet. Two car garage attached has plenty of room for additional storage space. Basement is partially finished with a full bath and bedroom. Lots of potential to make it your own space! New refrigerator, microwave and deck was recently stained with new stairs put on. Easy access to Madison and Milwaukee!