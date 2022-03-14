 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $324,900

Original owner has taken great care of this property! Vaulted great room with living room fireplace welcome you home. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Lower level with large rec room plus 4th bedroom and 3rd bath is framed, drywalled & ready for you to finish! Basement has plenty of room for storage plus a great workshop area. Patio off dining room is perfect for grilling & enjoying the backyard. Located in thriving Village with great schools, the Drumlin Trail and only minutes to Madison!

