4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $399,900

Have you ever wanted to live in the best home on the block? Well, here is your chance. This 2-story home has over 3,000 sq ft of above-grade living space with an unfinished basement ready for your vision. The main level features all the usuals you'd expect, plus a formal dining room, and beautiful family room at the back of the house for you to survey the nature you're bound to see on this partially wooded .5 acre lot. Many large windows (Anderson brand). Fireplace and built in speakers in the front living room. Main floor laundry and mud room. The upstairs has 4 large bedrooms. It's unlikely you'll find a master suite that compares in size to this one! Rural neighborhood on the edge of town. It's a great opportunity to give this home new life!