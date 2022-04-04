 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $399,900

Have you ever wanted to live in the best home on the block? Well, here is your chance. This 2-story home has over 3,000 sq ft of above-grade living space with an unfinished basement ready for your vision. The main level features all the usuals you'd expect, plus a formal dining room, and beautiful family room at the back of the house for you to survey the nature you're bound to see on this partially wooded .5 acre lot. Many large windows (Anderson brand). Fireplace and built in speakers in the front living room. Main floor laundry and mud room. The upstairs has 4 large bedrooms. It's unlikely you'll find a master suite that compares in size to this one! Rural neighborhood on the edge of town. It's a great opportunity to give this home new life!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin. 

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

This is it, my last column. Some of you will be cheering my departure, others maybe not so much. Either way, this isn’t an early April Fool’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News