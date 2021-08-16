Very well maintained transitional 2 story with fenced in backyard backing to the woods! This one owner home shows beautifully! Main level features the primary bedroom with walk-in closet, bath W/ jetted tub, home office W/ french doors & spacious GR with numerous windows and a gas fireplace. Large eating area leads to the chef's kitchen with professional grade Sub Zero and Wolf stainless kitchen appliances, Bosch dishwasher & breakfast bar! Main level laundry room, 1/2 bath and 3 car garage round out the main level. Three roomy secondary bedrooms upstairs and another full bathroom. LL features a wet bar, rec room, exercise area, play room and ample storage! Private backyard highlighted by a stamped concrete patio, elevated deck & low maintenance above ground pool! Home Warranty Incl
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $449,900
