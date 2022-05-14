 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $485,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $485,000

THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! AND THEN SOME! Stunning 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch in the coveted Savannah Park neighborhood. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Living space w/ vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, 2-door oven, ss appliances, white cabinetry, & brilliant natural light pouring in. Primary Suite w/ deep walk-in closet & luxury double vanity ensuite. Home is fully solar powered w/ in-floor heating in all bathroom floors! Fully finished lower level features huge family room w/ gas fireplace, office, & 2nd Primary bedroom complete w/ huge walk-through closet & double vanity bathroom. Fenced in yard w/ walk-out patio on the lower level, & Trex deck leading to the dining room on the primary level. PS - Check behind the secret bookshelf in the office to access house mechanicals.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

A sobriety facility focusing on helping former alcoholics and people who struggled with addiction get job training and education is slated to open on July 1 in Mauston. Two Florida residents and a Mauston resident who has been sober for ten years are opening the facility.

Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

Fire departments across Juneau County dealt with three fires on Monday, May 9, including one that began around 2:20 p.m. near Necedah on Highway 80 that blocked traffic in both directions on an 11-block span. Traffic lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News