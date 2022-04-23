THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! AND THEN SOME! Stunning 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch in the coveted Savannah Park neighborhood. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Living space w/ vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, 2-door oven, ss appliances, white cabinetry, & brilliant natural light pouring in. Primary Suite w/ deep walk-in closet & luxury double vanity ensuite. Home is fully solar powered w/ in-floor heating in all bathroom floors! Fully finished lower level features huge family room w/ gas fireplace, office, & 2nd Primary bedroom complete w/ huge walk-through closet & double vanity bathroom. Fenced in yard w/ walk-out patio on the lower level, & Trex deck leading to the dining room on the primary level. PS - Check behind the secret bookshelf in the office to access house mechanicals.
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $499,000
