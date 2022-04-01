Showings begin 4/1. THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! AND THEN SOME! Stunning 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch in the coveted Savannah Park neighborhood. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Living space w/ vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, 2-door oven, ss appliances, white cabinetry, & brilliant natural light pouring in. Primary Suite w/ deep walk-in closet & luxury double vanity ensuite. Home is fully solar powered w/ in-floor heating in all bathroom floors! Fully finished lower level features huge family room w/ gas fireplace, office, & 2nd Primary bedroom complete w/ huge walk-through closet & double vanity bathroom. Fenced in yard w/ walk-out patio on the lower level, & Trex deck leading to the dining room on the primary level. PS - Check behind the secret bookshelf in the office to access house mechanicals.
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.
A Reedsburg woman died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Sunday night wasn't the first time Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it may have been his last.
The trial begins for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting a man in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton.
Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
A Texas man entered a plea agreement for charges stemming from a drive-by shooting he allegedly carried out at The Reef Night Club last April.
JIM MILLER