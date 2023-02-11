A rare find-stunning custom built home with all the elements and character of a "Nantucket" home tucked away on a mature, private 1/2 acre lot in the heart of Madison. You will surely be impressed by the quality & attention to detail from the custom tile in the vestibule, coffered ceilings in the heart of the home, formal dining w/ wains coating & Denise Quadde designed light filled kitchen w/ top of the line appliances & expansive windows & doors to access both landscaped backyard & fabulous porch. Elegant yet efficient mudroom w/ laundry, walk in pantry & dog washing station. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms & bathroom with an additional en-suite perfect for guests or an au pair. LL has more room-exercise room, rec room & more space to expand.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $1,465,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is heading to his fourth organization. Here is where other Badgers are rostered.
A spring football game? Not quite. But Badgers coach Luke Fickell has already changed the way the program approaches certain aspects of the of…
A Baraboo teen faces charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on his birthday.
A Sauk County Circuit Court judge recently issued an arrest warrant for a former Baraboo man accused of brutalizing and stalking another perso…
Do you hope this catches on?