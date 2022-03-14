 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $413,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $413,000

Come make this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a wonderful open floor plan your new home. This home gives you that extra space you need to entertain with the huge lower level family room with wet bar and fireplace. It is located in the great Quarry Hill neighborhood close to parks, shopping, bike trails and 10 minutes from downtown Madison.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News