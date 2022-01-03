*Showings begin Wednesday Dec 29th*Great updated home on large corner lot of cul-du-sac w/ no sidewalk to shovel! All 4 bdrms on upper level w/ 2 full baths. Master bathroom updated in '19 w/ double sink vanity & subway tile walk-in shower. Updated kitchen '18 w/ corian countertops & stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling family room w/wood burning fireplace. Updated 1/2 bath on main floor. Sun filled living room facing front of house is the perfect spot to relax. Formal dining room off of kitchen. Recently re-finished basement w/ LVP, great for extra living space or fitness equipment. Plenty of unfinished storage area & laundry. Electronic pet containment fence included. McKee park right down the street! Convenient location to grocery store, restaurants, & lots of walking trails!
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $419,900
