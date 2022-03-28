4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $449,900

Nestled in the heart of Fitchburg, this 4-bed/3-bath home is sure to impress! Walk-in to your sunken living room featuring vaulted ceilings, transom windows above the stairs & open rails to the upper floor. Fully renovated gourmet kitchen featuring newer SS appliances & hardware, accent vent, gorgeous granite top, 2 built-in storage pantries & eat-in dining area! Full Primary En-Suite & 2nd bedroom on upper level. LL features 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath, cozy bonus rn/office, plus family room with walk-out to patio. Basement level offers storage galore! 3-stall garage, 2 decks & fully fenced yard w/raised garden beds and beautiful landscaping throughout. Minutes to parks, shopping, restaurants, and more!