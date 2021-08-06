4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $535,000

Spacious contemporary w/ open floor plan & walls of windows in the highly desired Highlands of Seminole Neighborhood. 1 block to parks & Capital City Trail. Main level is an entertainer’s paradise w/ soaring 2 story living room, gleaming hardwood floors, skylights, built-in speakers, office & chef’s kitchen w/ massive island opens to additional dining area & family room. 4 bedrooms upstairs including owner’s suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & spacious bath w/ dual vanity, shower & large jetted tub. ALL finished sq ft is above grade – basement can be finished into extra bedroom & family room. Enjoy the lush landscape & mature trees of the secluded backyard from the patio. Updates per seller: washer/dryer, dishwasher, water heater, water softener, painted exterior, refinished hardwoods.