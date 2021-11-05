4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $545,000

First time ever on the market! This beautifully unique California ranch is a Midcentury Modern lover's dream! Set on an idyllic nearly 3 acre lot, this property is wooded & private with a long driveway - hidden from the road, across from the Capital City Trail! Inside features floor-to-ceiling windows on a statement redwood paneled wall, w gorgeous views into the lush backyard. Exposed wood beams & columns accent the spacious living/ dining room which also features a gas FP. Charming mid-century architectural details throughout in various built-ins & fixtures. Bring your vision to the walk-out basement- 2 extra finished bonus spaces ready for you to make into your own! A 26x36 2-story detached garage fits 2+ cars & a LOT of storage, in addition to the attached 1 car garage + 2 car carport!