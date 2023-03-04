Stunning 2-story in fantastic Fitchburg neighborhood! This beautiful home features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, plus a flex room with built-ins-perfect for a den/office or play space! Bright and open kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large dining area with walkout to deck and landscaped yard! Spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace, built-in shelves and big windows for lots of natural light! Convenient first floor laundry/mudroom. Upstairs features 3 good-sized bedrooms and an owners suite with tray ceiling and attached bath boasting double sinks, tile shower and walk-in closet. Lower level has exposed windows and rough-in for future bath-many possibilities! Great location close to several parks, bike paths, library, shops and restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $545,000
