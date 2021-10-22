4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $599,500

Distinctive character & privacy unite in this gorgeous 4-bed, 3.5 bath home in Fitchburg's Oak Meadow neighborhood. Main lvl features gorgeous wood floors & abundance of windows throughout the open floor plan design. The kitchen, with it's rustic knotty cherry cabinets, soapstone countertops, tile backsplash & large walk-in pantry lead to an open dining/living space w/gas fireplace & access to wrap-around deck. Primary bedroom (also w/deck access) feat. a massive ensuite w/aerated tub, dual vanities & tile shower; a formal dining/office space & laundry round out main level. Upstairs, find 2 add'l spacious bedrooms (one w/balcony; each w/ their own WIC!), full bath & office/playroom. Rec room, 4th bedrm & TONS of storage space in the LL. Wooded lot backs to bike path! Ultimate UHP HW incl!