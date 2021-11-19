Beautiful custom 2 story brick and stone home in excellent condition. Hardwood flooring throughout most of first floor. Enter the home into a spacious foyer, sunken living room with gas fireplace, floor to ceiling windows and vaulted ceiling. Office space on first floor for home office or reading/music room. Formal dining room adjacent to the custom kitchen. Custom cabinetry and solid surface counter and bar stools for casual dining or entertaining, plus a dining area in kitchen. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a master bedroom on the first floor with a full bath with jetted bath tub and walk in shower. 3 car garage has a set of stairs to the totally finished lower level, huge rec room area, 4th bedroom and an exercise room, large custom bar area. 1 year UHP Basic Warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mauston woman is facing heroin, meth and prescription drug charges after police stopped at her vehicle to check on the wellbeing of a dog th…
- Updated
Hospital capacity is threatened, in part because flu is also more likely this winter, officials say.
- Updated
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Baraboo man charged with sexually assaulting an unconsc…
Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years
Blake Schraufnagel rushes for 270 yards and all six of the Cardinals' TDs as they win for the fourth time this postseason over a higher-seeded team in the Division 5 playoffs.
A man who was sentenced to prison in August for exposing two children to sex acts and genitalia now faces charges of sexually assaulting a chi…
Karissa L. Litscher, 44, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing where Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced her to seven years …
Head coach Scott Hilber and assistant coaches Dan Decker, Kevin Knoll, Jeremy Schraufnagel all played for state titles at Mayville in the early 90s, but now they get to coach Mayville in one Thursday.
Columbia County Sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant at a Portage home and discovered marijuana plants and mushroom plants growing inside.
A Mauston man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.