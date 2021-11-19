4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $645,000

Enjoy this little slice of heaven nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac located in the established Seminole Forest neighborhood. Step into the dramatic two-story entrance & living area with stately floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Fully revamped kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter top, subway tile backsplash and oversized dining area. This home has a sprawling floor-plan yet functional offering many living spaces to enjoy. Massive owners suite w/ hardwood floors, soaking tub & tile walk in shower. Mature backyard with beautiful trees and large deck is a dream. Fresh paint throughout!