 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $645,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $645,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $645,000

Enjoy this little slice of heaven nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac located in the established Seminole Forest neighborhood. Step into the dramatic two-story entrance & living area with stately floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Fully revamped kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counter top, subway tile backsplash and oversized dining area. This home has a sprawling floor-plan yet functional offering many living spaces to enjoy. Massive owners suite w/ hardwood floors, soaking tub & tile walk in shower. Mature backyard with beautiful trees and large deck is a dream. Fresh paint throughout!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News