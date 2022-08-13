Recently built by Ambiance Homes on a large desirable corner lot, this custom built 2 story features a beautiful open floor plan, maple cabinetry, granite countertops w/oversized island, subway tile backsplash plus a corner pantry space. The dining area overlooks the living room with gas fireplace and has a generous screened-in porch with grill space off it to further enjoy the backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus 2 full bathrooms. Exposed lower level offers family room space, 4th bedroom or office as well as 3rd full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After shattering a 25-year-old record during an 11-2 campaign, Colton Brunell visited several colleges including Wisconsin. It was quite the season following in his brother's footsteps.
Ron Walters offered his resignation on Tuesday, citing a difference in leadership views. A 25-year-old Waupun alum was named the interim head coach.
Conference realignment breaking up high school rivalries, affecting travel and it's 'just beginning'
Baraboo and Reedsburg have increased traveling costs, Portage loses out on rivalries, and sweeping realignment is here to stay in football as schools seek competitive balance for their programs.
Gabe Klatt's face said it all when he sent a Snapchat message to his teammate. The man who rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns tore his ACL.
A Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed in Columbia County last week.
The city plans on breaking ground for the new facility on October 24 and hopes the building will be completed in summer 2023.
A 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met while working as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells was r…
The senior had birth complications and later on had to deal with a cyst and surgery complications. Finally healthy, Rataczak is ready for his senior season.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recieved about 75 percent of the votes during the primary election on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the hotel at 11:25 a.m. for a report of a handgun that had been located in a hotel room.