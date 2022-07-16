Recently built by Ambiance Homes on a large desirable corner lot, this custom built 2 story features a beautiful open floor plan, maple cabinetry, granite countertops w/oversized island, subway tile backsplash plus a corner pantry space. The dining area overlooks the living room with gas fireplace and has a generous screened-in porch with grill space off it to further enjoy the backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus 2 full bathrooms. Exposed lower level offers family room space, 4th bedroom or office as well as 3rd full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $484,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't get a job -- or plan to work -- as a retiree without reading this.
An aquatic transformation set to begin in Beaver Dam's Swan Park.
The man is facing four counts of first degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of of exposing a child to harmful material, according to a criminal complaint.
Sauk County Circuit Court judge orders woman to probation after theft of more than $17,000.
Listed for $4.25 million, 5404 Lake Mendota Drive includes five beds, six bathrooms and a slide from the second floor to the first that twists around the staircase.
A 27-year-old woman died on Sunday after a motorcycle and pickup truck crashing on Highway 60, east of Resthaven Road.
"He was the best dad ever."
The former catcher took a chance on officiating back in the early 1980s; now Rohrbeck is the utmost authority in a crumbling field and doing it with a smile.
Milwaukee women face felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC to Columbia Correctional Institution inmate on July 5.
Four people arrested and are being held in Columbia County Jail. They face multiple felony charges.