4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $489,900

Looking for that amazing view? This is your new home! We have done it all from the 4 bedrooms, to the walk out lower level plus beautiful 4 season sunroom. Enjoy daily living & entertaining in this lovely home. Cuddle up in front of the fireplace on those chilly summer evenings & in the morning enjoy sipping coffee or tea in the sunroom watching natures beauty. Nothing behind you to block sunsets or sunrises. The greatroom is wonderful for everyone to hang out in or sneak away to the family room. LVP flooring thoughout the main level. Easy Care! Wipe up. Solid surface kitchen counter tops with soft close white cabinets. Tons of space, a drop zone for all your electronics & keys. Plus an island for additional space. LL unfinished. All selections have been made.