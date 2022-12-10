4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $499,900

Fantastic NEW home with natural green space behind. 4 bedrooms/3 full baths & 2 living areas. This home offers so much space. The main floor great room is open, spacious w/ gas fireplace & access to the wonderful year round 4 season room. NO neighbors behind this lovely home. White soft close cabinets in the kitchen w/ granite counter top, crown molding, bright recessed lights. Spacious Living room includes vaulted ceiling w/ fan. Upstairs offer 2 guest bedrooms w/ full bath, solid surface tops, primary bedroom, tray ceiling, WIC, duel vanity w/ cultured marble top. Lower level with large family room, 4th bedroom, full bath & a laundry room everyone would love. 2 entrances from the garage, one to the LL & the other to the main level. Plus 4th level for mechanical and awesome storage.