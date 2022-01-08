4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $525,000

Under Construction ETA 2.28.22. This brand new home has everything you are looking for. From the great location to no neighbor behind. Walking distance to 3 schools, the athletic field to enjoy on those wonderful inviting evenings. This home has so much to offer. 4 bedrooms up, primary w/ private bath, dual vanity, WIC, tray ceiling. 3 addl bedrooms with full bath & you will be impressed by the size of these rooms. So much space. Main floor open greatroom w/ gas FP open to the kitchen & dining area. Tons of cabinets & counter space. Plus we have added a sweet 4 season room to enjoy year round. Need more space? We tucked a wonderful family room behind the 3 car garage. A half bath perfectly situated between the kitchen & the family room. Awesome laundry/mudroom as you enter from the garage