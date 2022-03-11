4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,195,000

Stunning Property nestled on a 3/4 acre cul de sac lot in Blackhawk. This home will appeal to those that love privacy yet the conveniences of being minutes to Middleton & Madison AND if you love to entertain-you'll fall in love w/ the casual elegance of this Ranch Home w/13 ft vaulted ceilings & a heavenly hearth rm w/ wood accent ceilings & fireplace. Main level living at its best,light filled den, private guest quarters & an expansive primary suite w/views of the wds, 2 walk in closets, custom shower & jetted tub.The LL boasts a fantastic wet bar & gaming space, tasting rm, exercise rm/workshop & 2 en-suite bedrms. Heated driveway, 3+ car heated garage w/ access to basement, in ground sprinklers, pet containment system & roof & windows recently new. Middleton Schools.