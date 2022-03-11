 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,195,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,195,000

Stunning Property nestled on a 3/4 acre cul de sac lot in Blackhawk. This home will appeal to those that love privacy yet the conveniences of being minutes to Middleton & Madison AND if you love to entertain-you'll fall in love w/ the casual elegance of this Ranch Home w/13 ft vaulted ceilings & a heavenly hearth rm w/ wood accent ceilings & fireplace. Main level living at its best,light filled den, private guest quarters & an expansive primary suite w/views of the wds, 2 walk in closets, custom shower & jetted tub.The LL boasts a fantastic wet bar & gaming space, tasting rm, exercise rm/workshop & 2 en-suite bedrms. Heated driveway, 3+ car heated garage w/ access to basement, in ground sprinklers, pet containment system & roof & windows recently new. Middleton Schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News