4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,590,000

Lake Mendota - This colonial home is situated on a 101 ft. of frontage with panoramic views of the lake. Formal living room with fireplace. French doors lead into the dining room. Hand made cherry cabinets in the kitchen. Den off the living room. Four bedrooms upstairs. One bedroom has a private half bathroom. Sewing room off the hallway. Walk-up attic with storage room and an extra finished room. Lower level can be finished for future square footage. Easy access to the lake. Sandy bottom with gradual drop off. New furnace and air conditioner. Close to Hilldale and Downtown amenities. Two-car detached garage.