4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,695,000

Lake Mendota - This home is situated on 66 ft. of frontage with stunning views of the Capitol and downtown skyline. Updated kitchen with access to the brick paver patio. First floor master suite with tub and shower in the bathroom and ample closet space. Spacious den or extra bedroom on the main level. Three bedrooms and main bath on second level. Walk-out lower level features a family room with fireplace, wet bar, dishwasher, full bathroom and exercise room. Boat house has been completely redone with a maintenance free roof top deck, storage & boat track system. Retaining wall was redone with additional rock added to the shoreline. Detached two plus garage has been remodeled with additional storage below. Entry to the home has a brick paver patio. Two of the bedrooms do not have closets.