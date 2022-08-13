Expected completion is approx. 10 months after finalizing the blueprints & building contract. A brand new, modern home on Lake Monona can be yours sooner than you think! This is a wonderful and rare opportunity to partner with the builder who already has the detailed plans for a 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath, 3-story, 4,100+sf modern luxury home with two decks and a patio overlooking the lake. You can customize the existing plans to get the home you've always wanted, or work with the builder on new plans if that's your desire. Great near East side location within walking distance to schools, parks, the Yahara River, & minutes to Downtown, Olbrich and all the shops and dining along Willy St. Spend the summer of 2023 in your new lake home!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,700,000
