4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,720,000

Amazing Lake Mendota property loaded w/ potential & sitting on a large, almost ½ acre lot w/ 101 ft of frontage. Open the door to this opportunity & enjoy expansive & spectacular lake views. Prepare to envision a remodel or new home to suit your modern day lifestyle & watch your dream lakefront estate develop. Colonial 2 story includes living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, 4 bedrooms up, + walk-up attic w/ storage room + additional finished room. Ideal location close to Blackhawk Golf course, UW, hospitals, shops + more. Two-car detached garage. Walkout unfinished basement for potential future increased square footage. Seller has never lived on property, sold as-is. House may need to be connected to city water.