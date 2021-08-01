Situated on the shores of Lake Mendota, just miles from UW Campus + 1 block from the Capital City Bike Path. Enjoy magnificent sunset views from nearly every room. New screen porch + hardscape with built-in gas fire pit (Bruce Co) for cool summer evenings. Sandy shoreline offers a private beach with gradual depth. This home has been updated by ABA Architects + meticulously maintained from the new chef's kitchen, formal dining with fp to the flexible ML office/bedroom. Primary ensuite with walk-in closet, shower, Carrera marble finishes + lake views from the soaking tub. Ample space for guests in the finished LL walkout with separate kitchen, walk-in shower + dog bath, Finnleo sauna + custom wine/bourbon tasting cellar. Integrated whole house Audio by Control4. Offer deadline 8/2 at 11am.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly…
New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…