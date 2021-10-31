No showings allowed due to condition. Looking for the perfect location? Look no further close to the downtown area, restaurants, shopping and the Capitol. Home is in need of complete overhaul & is not currently livable or able to occupy. Will not qualify for financing. Great opportunity to create the home of your dreams! Being sold "As-Is" with no repairs being made.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000
